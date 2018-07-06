Clement Apaak’s photograph with Daughter Sets internet Ablaze

Photograph of MP For Builsa South Clement Apaak chilling out with his beautiful daughter has set social media on fire.

Social media has been crushing on the snapshots after the MP released them on his Facebook page.

The former Presidential Staffer took to his Facebook wall to share his experience after he visited the Kakum National park with his daughter, Kinla.

His post read, “I was on the suspension bridge at Kakum National park with Kinla, but my responsibility as a father can't be suspended! Obviously the apple does not fall far from the tree. Warning to Gonja, Sisala and Zabarima men, stay away, if not you get a taste of the Builsa way. He wrote