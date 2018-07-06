I had sexual relationship with Joyce Dzidzor - Amandzeba

Joyce Dzidzor Mensah and Amandzeba Nat Brew

Veteran highlife musician, Amandzeba Nat Brew, has confirmed media reports that he, indeed, slept with the former AIDS ambassador, Joyce Dzidzor Mensah when she was a member of his band.

“Yes, I had sexual relationship with Joyce Dzidzor Mensah when she was a member of my band; I made a mistake. This could happen to any man,” he told BEATWAVES in an interview.

He, however, did not state if it was unprotected sex or with condom.

Amandzeba Nat Brew, who claimed he has regretted having sexual relationship with the AIDS ambassador, denied media reports which suggested that Joyce was 17 years old when he (Amandzeba) slept with her.

According to the 'Kpanlogo' hitmaker, though sleeping with Joyce was a mistake he made, “I slept with her when she was 20 years old and not 17 as is being speculated.”

The highlife musician added that what happened to him could happen to any man, therefore, Ghanaians and his fans should see it as a mistake he is sorry for.

“I am not an angel and I have not said anywhere that I am an angel. I have made a mistake so I'm sorry,” Amandzeba stated.

He, therefore, rendered apology to his fans and his colleagues who are not happy with him.

Beach Sex

Meanwhile, in a telephone interview with Joyce Dzidzor, she revealed that she slept with the highlife musician twice between 2005 and 2006, adding that the first one was at the beach and the other one in a house located on the Spintex road in Accra.

Joyce Dzidzor added, “I really enjoyed sex with him very well. He is very good.”

In an interview with the media a few days ago, the former HIV/AIDS ambassador revealed that she had also slept with some well-known personalities in the Ghanaian showbiz industry, apart from Amandzeba Nat Brew.

Joyce also mentioned another popular singer, Akwaboah, who she claimed proposed love to her; a proposal she rejected.

Though she did not accept Akwaboah's proposal, Joyce Dzidzor is reported to have said that she used to kiss the young singer but never had sex with him.