Sista Afia Explains Why She Prefers To Be Single

Ghanaian music icon, Francesca Duncan Williams, better known as Sista Afia, has revealed that she prefers to be single because she doesn’t want to lose focus on her career.

According to the vocalist, anytime she gets into any relationships, she ends up losing focus on her music career and she doesn’t want that to happen anymore.

“I don’t have a boyfriend because I can do all things by myself. When I am in a relationship, it distracts me. When I am in love, I am in love,” she said in an interview with Class FM.

Asked who her ideal boyfriend will be, she said, “I will say Kelvyn Boy because he is talented. I’ve actually worked with him in my studio and I know what he can do. He also dresses well but he is not my type of man, unfortunately. He’s nice and sexy music-wise.”