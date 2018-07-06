Kwabena Kwabena Scared To Marry Again After “419” Marriages

Ghanaian crooner, Kwabena Kwabena, has said he is scared to marry again after his first two marriages fell on the rocks.

According to him, his fear is premised on the fact that it is rare to get women who love him genuinely and not for fame.

“For now, I'm scared. I'm scared,” he told Bola Ray on Starr FM.

“The reason [why] I'm scared is because it is so difficult for a celebrity to get genuine love. It is so difficult,” explained.

The 'Siwagadem' hit maker also intimated that his two marriages failed because his ex-wives expected him to be perfect.

“It is unfortunate when people come to you out of the fact that you are Kwabena Kwabena,” he added.

Kwabena Kwabena further noted that in both instances it was the women that came looking for him.

Kwabena Kwabena and first wife, Esther

“I can confidently say that both marriages were like that…due to the circumstances by which I met them. Both women are not women I went out there looking for,” he revealed.

Kwabena Kwabena and second wife, Owusuwaa

He however refuted claims that he was dating his manager Frema Adunyame and that her marriage collapsed because of him.

“People just want to destroy people and defame people especially when marriages break and somebody is talking,” he said.

Asked why he inked his manager's name on his arm, he said it was in appreciation for something she did for him.

Frema has also stated on several occasions that her relationship with Kwabena Kwabena is purely business.

Kwabena Kwabena and manager Frema

Kwabena Kwabena is known for songs like 'Adult Music,' 'Aso,' 'Siwagedam,' among others.

He is touted as one of the best vocalists in the country at the moment.