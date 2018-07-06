Augustin Dennis To Expose DKB In Mega Show "Banned"

Talented comedian Augustine Kwesi Quansah aka Augustin Dennis is back to address long standing squabbles with self-acclaimed comedy King, Derrick Kwabena Bonney popularly known as DKB.

The standup comedian who performs mainly in Europe and parts of Asia in an exclusive interview with Asempanews.com revealed why he has been painfully denied the platform to perform in Ghana for years.

Quizzed on his denial in the comedy circles, he disclosed that DKB, who touts himself as the president of what he termed as “non-existent comedy network” has banned him from entertaining Ghanaians on local platforms.

Narrating his ordeal to Asempanewsnews.com he disclosed that DKB managed to use his influence in the industry to frustrate and block him from featuring on platforms in the country.

He however indicated that, perhaps the sinister move by the self-acclaimed comedy king opened a bigger stage for him outside Ghana, where he is excelling.

Pushed to reveal the entire truth behind the beef between him and DKB, he promised well-meaning Ghanaians to honour his invitation to a grand show dubbed “The Ban” on September 16 at the Silverbird Cinema which will specifically unravel the whole truth behind how DKB’s placed an injunction on him.