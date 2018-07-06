Ghana Event Awards 2018 opens nominations

E SECOND edition of the Ghana Event Awards (GEA) opens its nominations today, Wednesday, July 3, 2018.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of Event Guide Ghana, Kelvin Kenneth, the award scheme is open to everyone to nominate an event which they prefer to earn more votes, saying “the events filed for nominations should fall within the scheme’s calendar, which starts from January 1 to December 31, 2017.”

He added that event organisers and other stakeholders who want to file for nominations should apply via the company’s website www.Ghanaeventsawards.com and all their social media platforms.

The Ghana Event Awards, currently without controversies, is a scheme set to raise the standards for better event organization, promote healthy competition in the industry and essentially achieve the heights of more illustrious award schemes in the country.

The award scheme, which seeks to recognise, acknowledge and reward event organizing outfits in Ghana, has below the fifteen (15) categories for this year:

1. Best Emerging Event

2. Best Event Setup

3. Best Event Photography

4. Best Event Mc Female

5. Best Event Mc Male

6. Best Event Sponsor

7. Best Event Company

8. Best Regional Event

9. Ghana’s Favourite Event

10. Event of the Year

11. Best Corporate Event

12. Event DJ of the Year

13. Event Blogger of the Year

14. Best International Event

15. Best CSR Event

The scheme will award and recognise personalities who have made remarkable contributions to the Ghana Events Industry over a sustained period under the category dubbed the ‘Lifetime Achievement Awards’, whose winners are decided by the board.

The category dubbed ‘Ghana's favourite event’ is fully decided by public votes while the rest of the categories are decided by both the board of the scheme and public votes.