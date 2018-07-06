New Release: Odehyieba - Status Prod. by Yungbeatz
New Release: Odehyieba - Status Prod. by Yungbeatz
Afro-pop singer Odehyieba who featured Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin on one of his hit songs Ladder claims Ghanaians has released another mind-blowing tune title STATUS.
Odehyieba who claims his haters kept on looking at his Watsap Status artistically expressed it in this song.
Without talking musch down the tune and feel the vibes from your talented, songwritter and singer Odehyiba
Odehyieba - Status Prod. by Yungbeatz
https://www.dropbox.com/s/3qmetnqmywtj7lu/ODEHYIEBA-status.mp3?dl=1
DOWNLOAD
Written by: Komfa Ishmael Ofori
Watsapp: 0243510505
Facebook: Komfa Ishmael