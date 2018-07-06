modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY A Pastor Or A Parasite?...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
2 hours ago | New Release

New Release: Odehyieba - Status Prod. by Yungbeatz

Komfa Ishmael Ofori / Modern Ghana
New Release: Odehyieba - Status Prod. by Yungbeatz

Afro-pop singer Odehyieba who featured Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin on one of his hit songs Ladder claims Ghanaians has released another mind-blowing tune title STATUS.

Odehyieba who claims his haters kept on looking at his Watsap Status artistically expressed it in this song.

Without talking musch down the tune and feel the vibes from your talented, songwritter and singer Odehyiba

Odehyieba - Status Prod. by Yungbeatz
https://www.dropbox.com/s/3qmetnqmywtj7lu/ODEHYIEBA-status.mp3?dl=1

DOWNLOAD

Written by: Komfa Ishmael Ofori
Watsapp: 0243510505
Facebook: Komfa Ishmael

Komfa Ishmael Ofori
Komfa Ishmael Ofori News Contributor

quot-img-1people are alone because they built walls instead of bridges.

By: g.m borad quot-img-1
body-container-line