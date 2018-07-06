Obaapa Gyamfuah Releases New Song “Anchor”

2017 saw quite an overwhelming musical proficiency from Eastern Region’s top gospel musician Obaapa Gyamfuah.

Following the release of her 2017 buzzing eight (8) song set album , Obaapa Gyamfuah maintained the lead as the much loved and discussed Ghanaian gospel artiste with her indelible stage artistry.

The Eastern Music Awards Gospel Artiste Of The Year has once again commenced another beautiful year on a very good note with a new sensational gospel single.

The song dubbed ”ANCHOR” is tipped by many music learned to be one of the biggest gospel songs to hit Africa.

The song produced by Wei Ye Oteng will blow your mind.. Check it out