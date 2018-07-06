Hannah Marfo Pleads For Support To Save Her Ailing Daughter

Sensational gospel musician Hannah Marfo has appealed to the general public to help to pay for her daughter's ¢43,000 surgery.

She claims the music industry has not helped her in any way as music did not give her enough returns as many people think.

Hannah Marfo who has churned out several hits during her heyday revealed in a recent interview with Franky 5 on ‘This is Gospel’ on Hitz FM that she saw her music as service to God hence did not really concentrate on making money.

The 'Akristofoo dooso' hitmaker revealed that her 17-year-old daughter is currently ill and she needs support to save her daughter.

Even though she is a registered member of the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO), she said the money she receives from the organization is not enough.

She believes the introduction of pen drives and the internet has played a role in killing the industry leaving musicians poor.

Nevertheless, she spelt out her interest to beef up her team to conform to the current ways of doing things in the music industry.

Watch the video:

