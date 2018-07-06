“I Left My Last Relationship Because My Partner Was Insecure”

Gladstorm Kwabena Akwaboah Jnr. known in showbiz as Akwaboah Jnr has disclosed that he left his last relationship because his partner was insecure.

According to the singer-songwriter who says he is single, his girlfriend was never comfortable with his line of work and lived in constant fear of being jilted.

In the end, he opted out of the relationship he said explaining to her “it’s not like this is what I’m looking for but it feels like we have to let it go.”

He admits that most artistes including him make the mistake of not observing their partners before starting a relationship.

He told Becky on E with Becks on Joy Prime, “the mistake that we make sometimes as artistes are sometimes we don’t study the people that we are with before we start falling in love with them."

In a related conversation, the musician explained the inspiration behind his new album ‘Matters of the heart’.

According to him, the album touches on complicated relationships that are otherwise not discussed often.

The 12-track album released two months ago features his music label boss Sarkodie, label mate Strongman, Nigeria’s Seyi Shay and others.

Akwaboah said many people go through heartaches every day and can relate to the songs on the album.

Watch the full video:



Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com | Daniella Adu Asare