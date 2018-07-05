Rev. Prince Aggrey To Transform Life’s Through Worship

Rev. Prince Aggrey

BIOGRAPHY

Rev. Prince Aggrey (a.k.a Prince Worship) is a multi-gifted young minister, who has passion for transforming lives through praise, worship and Spiritual songs. He is an anointed Lead Worshiper, Music Director, Music Mentorship, Author, Song Writer, Music Pastor and a Preacher among other things.

Pastor Prince has directed several choirs, both on campus and outside campus as a student, including the University of Ghana Christian Fellowship (UCF) Mass Choir, Campus Christian Family, Adabraka District Mass Choir (Assemblies of God, Ghana), Starlife Assurance Company Choir, among others.

Rev. Prince Aggrey graduated from the University of Ghana, Legon as a Music Student with the combination of Music and Theatre Arts

He is the President and Founder of the Prince Worship Music and 1 God Worship Crew. He is an ordained Reverend Minister of the Assemblies of God, Ghana.

Rev. Prince Worship has a proven ministry where many supernatural manifestations happen in his meetings. Among such are Miracle of healings, breakthroughs, deliverance and conversion of souls. Many people have been beneficiary of his kind of ministry.

He is currently the, Associate Pastor-In-Charge of Music and Arts Ministries of Holy Hill Chapel, Assemblies of God, Ghana. He is married to Vera, and blessed with two children.

MY WORKS

Prince Worship Music:was established in June 2007, with the aim of influencing our generation through the promotion of Godly music. We seek to contribute to the total transformation of lives by harnessing the power of music that is inspired by God.

1God Worship Crew:1God Worship Crew is a contemporary music group founded by Prince Worship with the vision to minister in God's vineyard and also, to win souls as our main call to God's Kingdom. We minister at conferences, musical concerts and local churches. The 1God Worship Crew is the main brain behind Lifted Worship Conference.

Lifted Worship:Lifted Worship Conference is a major program which is hosted by Prince Worship Music once every year. Since 2013, P.W.M. has been hosting hundreds of worshipers from various Christian groups each year. The first of its kind witnessed over 700 participants, and the number has been tremendous since then. Our latest concert which was held on 6th August, 2017 had over 3,000 worshipers.

Social Media Handles:

