Fans Blast Nadia Buari For Hiding Faces of Daughters

Popular Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari has set social media on fire with the latest photos of herself and one of her daughters.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh, Nadia is spotted in a jean-like maxi shirt with matching long boot while the daughter also wore a jean shirt and a skirt.

Nadia who had an Afro-curl wig and the daughter had her hair divided into two beautiful braids.

The mother and daughter got themselves locked in a lovely kiss.

Nadia who shared the photos on her Instagram page, captioned them "I'm your other half. (...) I'll carry your heartbeat in mine."

While the photos could be described as harmless, they have caused a lot of debate on Nadia's page.

Many of Nadia's followers raised concerns over why Nadia always shares photos of her children but refuse to show their faces.

@barbara_boadi started the whole saga "@iamnadiabuari if you want to share them with the world, then do it. Why Are you hiding their lovely faces from us? Do you think we will kidnap them? (Scratching my head right now) "

And @agyeiwaam supported her "@Always hiding ur kids face....why are dey better than those celebs who show their kids face to the public....asem...boi"

@kiet.udom1 came with a plea"Stop hiding her pretty face. Let's see her face plssssssssssss"

@yasminyusuf774 "Show us their cute face lok" @princeobinnaaqurius "Why do you like hide face of your beautiful kids?" @tamim_v_"I personally look forward to see the real face of these beauties! Been mom surely fits you perfectly ma'am @iamnadiabuari" The young girl is one of the twin daughters of the actress who revealed some few weeks ago that she has had four children in the last three years.

After giving birth to the twin daughters in Atlanta, US, on February 13, 2015, not much was heard from her until her recent revelation which somehow shocked Ghanaians.

Born on November 21, 1982, Nadia Buari has been one of the leading actresses in Ghana since she burst onto the scene in 2005. She has featured in many movies both in Nigeria and Ghana after her breakthrough.