2018 GEAs: DKB Crowned Best Ghana Comedian in USA

DKB was over the weekend crowned Ghana's best comedian at the 2018 edition of Ghana Entertainment Awards (GEAs).

It is the second time he has made his family and fans proud for winning the award.

The GEAs is an ceremony that celebrates talent in Ghana's showbiz industry. The award also endeavours to exhibit the rich arts and culture of Ghana-West Africa. It serves to further internationalise the diversity of Ghanaian talents.

This year’s event came off last Saturday, June 30 at the Schomburg Centre in Harlem, New York, USA.

DKB was one of the many Ghana entertainers who were recognised at the ceremony.

Other winners were Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Willis Beat, King Promise, Wutah, Ebony, Joyce Blessing, among others.

“It is the second year in a row I am winning this award. I am very happy that my hard work is paying off. I am also proud of the growth comedy has seen in these past few years. I would also like to thank everyone who voted for me, especially my fan base #DKBrepublic,” he said in a statement.

DKB is set to stage the return of Accra's premium monthly comedy show- Comedy Express- this Friday at Eddys Pizza- Osu branch.

He has promised an exceptional show with other comedians on the bill.