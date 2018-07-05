College, WASS and St Peters with Cash amount ahead of grand finale of Science and Maths Quiz

lofon Cash, on Wednesday evening, honoured each of the three schools that has qualified for the grand finale of the National Science and Maths Quiz with a citation and a cash amount.

The three finalists; Adisadel College, West Africa Senior High School and St. Peter’s Senior High School would this morning, Thursday July 5, compete among themselves for the overall winner at a contest that has captured the hearts and minds of the entire country.

The gesture from Zylofon Cash was to congratulate the schools for reaching the grand finale and also to encourage the competing students to put up their best performances.

The presentation was done by Gabriel Kwabla Kwamigah, National Coordinator for Zylofon Cash and William Atsu Tekpor, Chief Operations Manager for Zylofon Group.

Attractivemustapha.com