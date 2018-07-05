Wendy Shay Rejects Dating ‘Bullet’ Rumours

Rufftown Records signee, Wendy Shay says she considers her manager, Bullet as a father hence, she can’t have sexual relations with him.

Rumor has it that Bullet, CEO of Rufftown records engages in sexually related activities with his female signees, including the late Ebony Reigns, however, the newest act on the record label, Wendy, has debunked such rumors.

Wendy claims the relationship between herself and Bullet is strictly platonic and the mere thought of taking it to the next level has never crossed her mind.

When asked in an interview if there could be something going on between the two, the singer said, “Oh naa, not at all. Bullet is my daddy. I have never even thought of anything like that”

The budding talent says she hopes to become an internationally recognized musician and strongly believes Bullet is capable of helping her gain that status.

Supporting her submissions, Bullet himself stated that he allows a free and cordial relationship with his signees to enhance a comfortable work environment, however, Ghanaians have misunderstood his intentions.

“I have a cool relationship with my talents. Music has to do with emotions, so I always want to connect with them on that level in order to bring out the best in them”, he averred.