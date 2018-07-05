Former Manager Of Wutah Blasts Guru Over “Reunite” remarks

A former management member of highlife duo Wutah has refuted claims by Guru that his NKZ record label brought the group together after they had gone solo.

According to Thomas Donkor popularly known as Abuba, he together with other friends brought the two artistes together in 2017.

He told Citi FM's Kwame Dadzie on 'Celebrity Radar' on Wednesday that both ‘Bronya’ and ‘AK47’ by Wutah were recorded before Guru's NKZ Music took over the reins of management.

Abuba who had been working with Wutah since the inception of the group noted that Guru lied when he said he put his career on hold to promote Wutah.

“I just wanna make it clear that it was a lie that Guru put his career on hold for Wutah. First of all, NKZ didn't bring back Wutah. Wutah was under a management and working before NKZ came on board later,” he said.

“I and few friends brought back Wutah and we had a couple of shows during the Easter last year at Osino. We did photo shoots and all that,” he added.

Abuba (seated) & Afriyie look on as a designer takes measurement of Kobby,

Thomas Donkor, who is based in the United States of America intimated that Guru’s NKZ record label has not done anything help project Wutah’s music career.

“What has he done for the boys? How much did he sign the boys? Does he know the welfare of the boys – how they go to studio, their transportation and other things. Does he know?,” he asked.

Guru puts his career on hold for Wutah

A few weeks ago, Nana Yaw Adjei Maradona, known in showbiz as Guru, said he had not been active in music because he was working to push Wutah.

“We wanted to tell Ghanaians that the rumours were over and that the Wutah group was coming back. In this regard, the NKZ team had to push in a lot for Wutah to stand, and I am glad we did. AK 47 and Bronya were massive hits and we are glad our hard work paid off in the end,” he told Graphic Showbiz.

He further explained that to achieve good results his management decided to push one artiste at a time, hence the decision to concentrate on Wutah.

Guru declines to respond to Abuba's allegations

When Guru was contacted, he declined to comment on the matter saying: “it's not good to wash out dirty clothes outside because it's not an easy task and wouldn't like to speak about it.”

So far Guru has on his NKZ Music record label King Paluta, Singlet and Ofori Amponsah .