Mzbel Reveals How Much She Spends On Just Radio Promo

Ardent listeners of radio in Accra, Kumasi, and Takoradi might have heard songstress Mzbel’s voice on one or two radio platforms because she was in these towns to promote her newly released single, Tongues on almost all radio stations in the three cities.

Mzbel again told Zionfelix, sit-in host for the program that she has had a good impact after traveling to these cities to promote the single so she cannot complain about the amount she has splashed on the project. The mother of one further added that she strongly believes she will gain her money back and earn more interest when she is booked for shows as a result of the newly released single.

Breaking down the cost, Mzbel stated that she accommodates, feeds and also take charge of other important duties when she travels with her team of ten for the promotion.

“I swear to God that I’ve financially not had a dime out of the promotion I’ve done so far. But I believe with every work, you need to invest and when you are investing, you do not have to think of gaining income right away because it will take time. Honestly, I’ve spent a lot of money on the radio tour I’ve embarked in the past weeks. I travel with a team of ten. We lodge at a hotel and as usual, we cannot just sleep at just any hotel. Transportation, we will eat and drink and on top of it all, you would have to settle Djs and presenters at almost all radio stations you would visit. If I visit just one region, I spend about Gh20,000 there” Mzbel told Zionfelix on Radio Univers in Accra.

Even though she has spent this much on the promo so far, Mzbel is not stopping. The outspoken singer added that she has halted the radio promotion due to the World Cup tournament currently ongoing in Russia but she will be in Cape Coast, Eastern Region, and other regions to continue the promotion when the Russie 2018 ends on July 15.

Concluding, Mzbel noted that the official music video for the song, Tongues will be out in weeks town.