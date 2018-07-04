Get Yourself A New Job, Showbiz Not Your Field - Doreen Avio tells Zynnel Zuh

Name three best female fashionistas in Ghana showbiz industry and the name Zynnell Zuh will be present but radio presenter and TV host Doreen Avio believes she is in a wrong field.

The Joy News presenter in an interaction with Zionfelix.net shared a bad moment she had with Miss Zuh which made her conclude that she is in a wrong field. According to her, she loves the fashion sense of the ‘Adams Apples’ actress and has tried severally to have a word with her on that side of her career but the Zylofon Media signee has on several occasions denied granting her interviews. According to the Hitz FM news anchor, she cannot fathom why an entertainer would not give a journalist the access to interview her especially when the media person is focusing on the good aspect of her brand.

To the Multimedia employee, Zynnell Zuh “is one actress I still try to understand why she is in this business as a celebrity”.

“There has been so many times I’ve tried to interview her and it has nothig to do with bad press but her fashion sense because I love the way she dresses and the kind of clothes she wears and I’m sure the public is also interested in that. You try to get closer to and she is like “oh noo I won’t want to talk, I can’t do this interview” and I don’t get it but she will be on social media flauting these clothes she does not want to talk about.

I had an encounter with her when I had to interview her for Nadia Buari’s movie and it was pretty bad because I just wanted to know her personaity as an actress and her other side but she was behaving weired. I did the interview but never aired it on TV because it was that bad” Doreen Avio told Zionfelix.net

When asked if she will call Zynnel as a boring entertainer to interview as Nadia Buari was tagged by Peace FM’s Eugene Osarfo Nkansah months back on Angel TV, Doree Avio replied “I wouldn’t call her boring because from what I gather, I think that she is a shy person but I don’t see the shyness from all her pictures”.

Zynnell Zuh, born July 18, 1990, is a Ghanaian actress, writer, producer, television personality and philanthropist who hails from the Volta region of Ghana. Zynnell Zuh joined the Ghana movie Industry in 2014 and has since received several awards including, Best supporting actress at 2013 City People Entertainment Awards ; and Best Actress in a Drama at the 2016 Golden Movie Awards . She has featured in over thirty movies, zionfelix.net’s check revealed.