David Oscar Calls For Legalizations Of “Weed”

The debate about whether or not the use of marijuana should be decriminalized in Ghana, keeps popping up particularly among showbiz personalities.

Latest to add his voice to the debate is comedian-turned-musician, David Oscar.

According to him, marijuana, popularly known as 'wee', has a lot of medicinal and commercial value.

He told the host of Traffic Avenue on Citi FM, Jessica Opare Saforo in an interview on Tuesday that it is time for the government to lead a debate on the legalization of the herb.

“I do really hope and pray that we will get to that point as a country where we will decriminalize marijuana for people to sell and benefit from it,” he noted.

He said people demonize the herb out of ignorance about its medicinal and commercial value.

He therefore called on the government to begin a debate on the subject, starting from the schools.

“Why don't we start with our schools? Maybe the Ministry of Education could drive it. Let's open the debate up for our kids. When we were in school, we used to debate subjects. You research and present your argument. Why can't we do that for marijuana?” he said.

Narrating an incident about how he came to appreciate the healing effects of marijuana, the 'Never Chat Dem' singer said he once had severe pain after having a boil, but when all forms of orthodox drugs could not reduce the pain, a friend introduced him to marijuana which helped him.

He said after that, he researched the herb and realized it has a lot of good uses.

According to David, there is no scientific proof that 'wee' makes people go mad.

He said those that have gone mad after using the herb might have added other harmful substances.

“It has not been scientifically proven anywhere that using marijuana has made anyone gone crazy. The persons said to have gone crazy, mix the plant with substances like cocaine and heroin, then when they suffer the consequences, they turn around to blame weed,” he said.

Apart from David Oscar, other showbiz personalities that have advocated the decriminalization of marijuana are Blakk Rasta, Kwaw Kese, and KK Fosu.