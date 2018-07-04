"Nelson Mandela is the greatest of all African leaders according to his heart" "Both the dead and the living, Nelson Mandela is the greatest because he did not end in violence or power drunk"By: Samuel Appiah Boaten
French Leader Macron Chills @ Lagos Nightclub
France’s President Emmanuel Macron has visited the famous nightclub built in honour of legendary musician Fela Kuti in Nigeria's commercial capital, Lagos.
Fela, who died in 1997, pioneered the Afrobeat sound and was known for his sexual exploits, marijuana smoking and being a fearless critic of military rule. He referred to himself as "the Black President", Reuters news agency quotes the French president as saying from the stage:
But the presence of Mr Macron brought a different ambience to the iconic venue, Reuters says.
Femi Kuti, one of Fela's sons, performed for the president
The smell of marijuana was absent and the gathering of youths that usually gather outside were absent because of the heavy security presence, it says.
The French leader, who spent six months as an intern at the French embassy in the country in 2002, told reporters earlier how fond he was of the West African country, AFP reports.
During an evening classic Fela songs were played alongside performances from contemporary artists, and a fashion show was also held.
Mr Macron told the audience Nigeria was important for African culture.
Earlier in the day, he had held talks with his Nigeria counterpart Muhammadu Buhari. The talks focused on security.