Ras Kimono’s Funeral Slated On August 25

Late Nigerian reggae legend, Ras Kimono, who died on Sunday, June 10 at Lagoon Hospital, Victoria Island in Lagos, Nigeria, will be buried on August 25, 2018. He was 60.

The family of the late musician, who was known in real life as Augustine Okeleke Onwubuya, made this known in a statement.

The statement said, “We wish to inform the general public that the burial ceremony for late reggae star has been slated for the 25th day of August 2018.”

“The programme of the events leading to the funeral will be made available in due course,” the family stated.

“We wish to thank everyone who has individually and collectively supported us during these trying times and we pray the Almighty God to guide and protect us all,” the statement concluded.

Ras Kimono, who hails from Onicha Olona in Delta State, was said to have suffered from respiratory problems and apnea over the years.

He rose to fame after the release of his debut album 'Under Pressure' in the late 80s.

He won several awards, including the Nigeria Music Awards, Fame Music Awards, among others. His song, 'Under Pressure', was so huge in Ghana.