Nikki Samonas Rejects Dating” Married Men” claims

Actress cum TV personality, Nikki Samonas, has brushed aside rumours of dating married men.

The actress during Moesha Boduong’s controversial remarks on CNN twitted that, “people should not always wash their dirty linens in public”

interestingly, after her comment the actress has suffered heavy criticisms from her fans describing her as in the same game as Moesha Boduong sleeping with big men for money.

However, reacting to the issue, she explained that she has never dated a married man in her life.

She revealed this when speaking in an interview with MzGee on JoyNews.

“I don’t know what they are talking about. I have always dated boyfriends who are wealthy and they are not sugar daddies,” she said.