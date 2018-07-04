Kwesi Arthur Praises Sarkodie Over Consistency In The Music Industry

Ghanaian hip-hop artist Emmanuel Kwesi Danso Arthur jnr properly know in the music industry as Kwesi Arthur in an interview with TV3’s NewDay on July 4, 2018 posited that he’s looking forward to becoming like Sarkodie.

According to the budding rapper, Sarkodie has been consistent in the game for the past ten (10) years, a feat he wants to replicate.

“Sarkodie has been consistent in the industry for long. So, that alone inspires me to take him as my role model. An achievement I want to replicate as I journey through music”, Kwesi Arthur said.

Besides, the BET Viewers Choice nominee noted that he takes inspiration from virtually every Ghanaian artiste who has managed to stay relevant for a considerable number of years.

Arguably, since Kwesi Arthur teamed up with Sarkodie as well as Medikal to remake “Grind Day” song, his story has always been inspiring to hear or listen. Kwesi Arthur is currently promoting his inspiring piece titled, “Woara”.