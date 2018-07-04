Razak Issaka Adjudged Overall Winner Of MTN Apps Challenge

Razak Issaka, an app developer, has emerged the ultimate winner of the 2018 MTN Apps Challenge.

He developed an app in the category of animations titled 'Aluta-Man Must Chop' and for his prize, he received GH¢20, 000, a certificate, among other souvenirs.

His winning video depicted an exciting story of an ambitious and energetic man called Aluta, who is simply trying to find himself as he hustles through the hard streets of Accra.

As a man of many talents, he is constantly trying out different jobs all in his endless attempt to discover what he is best at.

In all, there were eight winners for this year's MTN Apps Challenge but Razak won the ultimate position.

The best female app project which was introduced in this version of the challenge to encourage more female participation in science, technology and mathematics (STEM) went to Naomi Kokuro and Mariam Usman, the developer of Kaya App, a shopping services technology.

They received GH¢10, 000, a certificate, among other prizes.

The remaining winners and categories were the Internet of Things (IoT) category by Ayatullah Zakaria, the developer of the Smart Traffic Control Systems, Mobile App Lifestyle to Roland Tagoe, Derrick Lamptey, Dominic Kepomey, Joseph Kiipo, Pascal Okyere and Adomako.

The rest of the winning projects were mobile app, business, games and entertainment and education which were won by Jerry Akanyi King and Kennedy Anyinatoe, Andy Korshie-Sherie and ElohorThomas respectively.

Noel Kojo-Ganson, Chief Marketing Officer (CEO) of MTN, addressing guests during the awards presentation at the MTN House in Accra on Wednesday, explained that the MTN App Challenge version 5.0 attracted 190 applications which involved 56 projects were received after a road show to the respective target groups and institutions.

According to him, the applications which comprise seven entries for IoTs, nine for animation videos, seven for SHS projects and 72 from freelance were shortlisted after screening to 24.

“MTN is committed to creating opportunities and development for all, leveraging on our vision to lead in the delivery of a bold new digital world to our customers,” he reiterated.

By Solomon Ofori