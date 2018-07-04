Paulos Drops New Banger “Foreva”

After inspiring gospel music lovers with a couple of singles, Paul Duah, popularly known as Paulos is back with another song.

The new song titled 'Foreva' follows the successful release of his first two singles: 'Mala,' a tribute to the late Danny Nettey and 'Sluggard.'

'Foreva' is a reggae-styled tune with classic guitar works by Paul Duah himself.

It also features Nigeria's Jerry Omole on alto saxophone, Lester Dodoo on bass guitar and David Okai together with Francisca Aglaglo on vocals.

Speaking about what motivated him to compose the song, Paulos said he wishes the song would inspire both Christians and unbelievers across the nation and indeed around the world so they could praise God even in times of difficulty.

‘Foreva’ was recorded by Jerby Dzokoto, mixed by Rickeys and mastered by Koda.

It was produced by Paul Duah with drums and percussions by David Okai.

The song will officially be released on July 6, 2018 and can be downloaded across a variety of music blogs for free.

Paulos is a veteran guitarist of many years of experience who has a rich pool of musical technique and exotic style.

Paul has played for many gospel veterans including the Danny Nettey of blessed memory.