Frema Adunyame Joins Citi TV

After parting ways with Metro TV where she worked for three years,Razzonline.com is reliably informed that well-versed female broadcaster Frema Adunyame(Ashkar) has finally joined Accra-based Citi TV.

Citi TV is a sister station of Citi FM under the ownership of Omni Media Limited

The experienced broadcaster who doubles as the manageress of multiple-award winning contemporary Hi-life Musician Kwabena Kwabena will be anchoring the prime news of the new station.

Razzonline.com is reliably informed that, though Frema has already started working at Citi TV,she will start going on air from Monday,July 10,2018 between 8pm-9pm

As a seasoned media practitioner with cross platform experience including radio,TV and public relation,Frema Adunyame is a philanthropist ,professional master of ceremony,Artist manager and CEO of Fablinks media.

She spent her formative years at St.Monicas Secondary School in Kumasi and holds a degree in Radio/Television and film from the school of performing arts University of Ghana Legon.

Frema also attended a number of training courses with Canon France International and Voice of America(VOA).

She joined TV3 in 2007 as a senior news anchor and ,a reporter for 4years before joining ETV news.

At Metro TV ,the renowned broadcaster was the news Anchor and presenter for breakfast TV— a current affairs program, ‘Good morning Ghana ‘and hosted panorama — a documentary on Tourism and Culture.