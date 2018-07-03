Fans Fire @ Wendy Shay And Bullet Over Latest Video

YEN.com.gh has sighted a video of Bullet and his new artiste, Wendy Shay, making the rounds on social media.

In the video, Bullet and Wendy are captured all over each other and walking hand in hand.

Their action in the video has raised eyebrows on social media, and some fans believe that they are going too far than just musician and manager.

An earlier report by YEN.com.gh shows that Bullet is known for getting 'close' to his artistes, as he did with the late Ebony Reigns.

However, in this case with Wendy Shay, some fans have openly said Bullet and Wendy are behaving like a couple, rather than professionals. They were at the blood donation exercise organised by Despite Group of Companies on July 1, 2018.

For instance, a fan by name Jah Marlley, questioned if Bullet is just Wendy’s manager or her boyfriend as well.

jahmarlley: “But is he her boyfriend or manager? Gosh y’all need to be professional a lil bit when in public.

Why are holding hands like some couple at the beach? I weak sef. Ma gee act like manager/exec. producer if you really are. Stop this amateur class acts. Any I for go chop ma kenkey so.

Erica also feels Bullet’s action is just to force Wendy down the throat of Ghanaians to make her popular by force. ericaacquah2013: "Don't force her to be a famous person by it is God that bless his people and his own anointed time is the best."

Real-life simply wished Bullet would drop Wendy’s hand for a moment. reallifegh: "Leave the hand small eer bullet boi."

Dedenyo also believes Bullet’s action in the video is bad for business. dedenyo: "It’s clear he is a micromanager. It’s not good for business.

Although, he is good at writing them songs and getting his artist known."

Wendy Shay has been in the news for some time now. In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, she said it is normal for people to compare her with Ebony.

She has often been criticised by some Ghanaians who believe that she is trying to copy the style of the late Ebony Reigns.

But Wendy has often rubbished those reports, saying though she admires the late singer, she would also serve Ghanaians with her own unique style.