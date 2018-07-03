Kwaw Kese loses newborn baby

Hiplife artiste Emmanuel Botwe, popularly known as Kwaw Kese has lost his newborn baby.

His manager, Kelvin Aggrey told Adom FM on Tuesday that the baby died out of heart complications.

According to him, even though the doctors did their best to save the baby, he could not survive.

“After delivery, the doctors said there is a problem with the baby. He died yesterday. The complications were with the heart. The kid didn't survive. We give everything to God,” Kelvin said.

Nana Pokuah, Kwaw Kese's wife gave birth to a baby boy on Thursday June 28, 2018.

Sources say she gave birth at private health facility in Accra but because the baby had heart complications, he had to be referred to Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital on Friday June 29 2018 for treatment.

After several days and hours of trying save the baby's life, he died.

Kwaw Kese and Nana Pokuah have a child each from their previous relationships.

Kwaw Kese and family

They also have a daughter together after they got married in 2016.

According to his manager Kevin Aggrey, Nana Pokuah is in good health.

–