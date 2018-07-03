Ex-AIDS Ambassador Shares Regret After Snubbing Akwaboah’s Love Proposal

Former AIDS Ambassador, Joyce Dzidzor Mensah has revealed her interesting period when she was part of Highlife Legend, Amandzeba Nat Brew’s band many years ago.

In an interview with Vibes in 5, she disclosed having sexual intimacy with Amandzeba Nat Brew at age 17 but had to end her relationship with the highlife musician when wife of the legend artiste discovered her husband was cheating on her with Joyce Dzidzor Mensah.

Dzidzor Mensah also mentioned that Akwaboah Jnr also expressed interest in her when they were both members of Amandzeba’s Band.

According to the Ex AIDS Ambassador turned musician, she declined to the songwriter’s proposal adding that she saw the Sarkcess signee as too young to date her.

She disclosed how she regrets not accepting Akwaboah’s proposal though they kissed but never had sex.

“If I had known Akwaboah would’ve been this famous, I should’ve accepted his proposal right away. I regret telling Akwaboah, he is a small boy so I can’t date him. We both kissed and caressed but we never had sex though his actions show he wanted sex.” Dzidzor Mensah revealed.

Gladstorm Kwabena Akwaboah Jnr., known by his stage name Akwaboah Jnr, is a Ghanaian singer-songwriter and producer.

He wrote “Daa Ke Daa” for Becca and”Ayeyi Ndwom” for DSP Kofi Sarpong. Both songs won their respective artistes’ awards at the 2010 Ghana Music Awards with Akwaboah subsequently being adjudged the “Song Writer for the Year” for ”Daa Ke Daa”.

Akwaboah, who is a master keyboardist, has played for several local and international artistes including Hugh Masekela and John Legend, and has assisted several musicians to make it big in the industry.

He was signed by Sarkcess Music, a record label owned by BET Award winner Sarkodie. Akwaboah also produced and co-wrote BET Award winner Sarkodie’s fourth album Mary.