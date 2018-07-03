Ghanaian musician Kwaw Kese is reported to have lost his newborn son at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra. According to the music star, his son died d...
Kwaw Kese Loses Son
Ghanaian musician Kwaw Kese is reported to have lost his newborn son at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.
According to the music star, his son died due to some heart complications after he was delivered, adding that, the doctors tried their best to resuscitate him but to no avail.
However, the music personality expressed his disgust at the poor conditions at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.