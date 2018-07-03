Angry George Quaye Blasts Tamale MCE Over “Unsavory” Comment Against Fancy Gadam

Radio and television personality, George Quaye is outraged at the Tamale Municipal Chief Executive’s description of Fancy Gadam’s talent as “a danger” to the people of the Northern Regional Capital, abrantepa.com can report.

Some fans of Fancy Gadam and staff members of Zylofon Cash were involved in an accident on Thursday when they were going to the Tamale Airport to welcome Patoranking ahead of Fancy Gadam’s concert which was scheduled for June 30.

A statement from Zylofon Cash said “A cargo truck veered off its lane and drove straight into our convoy. It crashed into one of our vehicles and several motor bikes in the process.”

Iddrisu Musah Superior, MCE of Tamale reacting to the incident which claimed eight lives stated that he had spoken to Fancy Gadam and his management on mobilising his fans to flood the streets but they have been unyielding to his counsel.

“I have spoken to him, I have spoken to his management but this young man would not listen. And I tell you his talent is a danger to the people of Tamale. Why would you want to mobilize innocent people on the streets just because you want to make profit? You want to use the blood of the people to make money? We won’t tolerate that,” he said.

Musah Superior further indicated that he had subsequently banned all concerts at the Tamale Sports Stadium until further notice.

“I have banned all [musical] concerts at the stadium. No more [musical] concerts until further notice. We are not going to allow that. He was not coming to pay a courtesy call on my disciplined chiefs. They were all over the place, blocked the streets. A lot of indiscipline on the streets,” he noted.

Making a submission on Zylofon FM’s Showbiz Agenda, monitored by abrantepa.com, George Quaye, noted that the comment was in a bad taste.

“The talent is an inspiration to the youth of Tamale. Do you know how many people through Fancy Gadam know that there is hope and you can make it through music? Do you know how many youth in Tamale know now that they don’t need to leave Tamale and come down to Accra to sleep under bridges just because they look up to a talent like Fancy Gadam?” he queried, adding that “If I were Fancy Gadam, I’d take him on. How dare you open your mouth and say he’s using the blood of Tamale youth to make money? What nonsense! And this is a political leader? It’s appalling.”

George Quaye called for an apology while stressing that Musah Superior should be made to answer questions.

“All these years, what has he done about it? Even simple action about getting people to wear helmet… He should tell us where he stood and spoke; he should show us which Facebook post he put up. He should show us what he did rather than trying to now hang this boy just because the President is in your space and you’re afraid you might lose your job? You fail to even open your eyes and ask yourself where the trailer driver is, why he was driving recklessly… You put all on Fancy Gadam who has done nothing than in the last few years, put Tamale in a very good light,” he fumed.

“I think he took the wrong tangent on that day. First of, he needs to render an apology… For all you know some of these trailer drivers need to be talked to. The things he said about Fancy Gadam that morning, it’s unfortunate.”