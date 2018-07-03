Goethe-Institut Hosts Acoustic Music

Hip-hop artiste K.Steez (aka Coco Stone) will showcase his artistic creations at the Goethe-Institut in Accra as part of 'Goethe-Abansuro' on Wednesday, July 4.

Introduced by the Goethe-Institut, the acoustic nights are open to young and diverse artists, including poets and musicians to showcase their creative works while having the opportunity to interrelate with their audience.

With numerous trips and stints in various European countries owing to a diplomat father, K.Steez has been exposed to a vast array of musical resources, which he has successfully employed into his music.

From an early age in Sekondi/Takoradi to the United Kingdom, France, Switzerland and other European countries, he discovered his love for hip-hop and constantly worked with other artists to find his niche.

His music, which is rap fused with jazz, funk, soul, reggae, highlife, R & B and Afrobeat, is heavily influenced by Jay Z, Nas, Notorious BIG, Tupac, Outkast, Snoop Dogg, Fugees, Black Thought, Mos Def, Talib Kweli, Common, Reggie Rockstone, Booba, Iam and Kerry James.

With an unrivaled stage delivery, he comments freely on a variety of subjects and easily adapts his flow to instrumental, soul or Afrobeat. Undeniably, his lyrics are real, his wordplay unique and his movements are quite hypnotising.

The performance is being sponsored by the Goethe-Institut.