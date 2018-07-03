Zylofon’s Nana Appiah, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Kumi Guitar & Joyce Blessing Win Big @ GEA In The USA

fofon Music record label was a permanent feature at the highly publicized, just-ended Ghana Entertainment Awards (GEA) at the United States. The label’s head, Nana Appiah Mensah, together with almost all the artistes on the roster took home awards at the ceremony.

While Nana Appiah Mensah won an Achievement Award for his contribution to the arts industry, Shatta Wale annexed 3 awards for Best Entertainer of the Year, Best Song and Best Collaboration of the Year.

Stonebwoy took 2 awards for Best Album and Best Reggae/Dancehall act, with Kumi Guitar and Joyce Blessing winning Best Highlife Act and Best Gospel Act respectively.

The label and its artistes have been extremely busy with various projects in the works. Stonebwoy, still enjoying the success of his EOM album – is on a worldwide tour, Shatta Wale is about to release his highly anticipated ‘Reign’ album while rapper, Obibini is out with his new single featuring KiDi.

Gospel songstress, Joyce Blessing, is also out with her new single, ‘L’amia Praise’ – which is enjoying such rave reviews across the continent and Kumi Guitar is also prepping the release of his new single after such boisterous outing with ‘Betweener’ and ‘Temperature’ tunes.

It is expected that, the albums for Shatta Wale, Obibini, Kumi Guitar and Joyce Blessing would all be released before the close of the year.

The second annual Ghana Entertainment Awards USA took place at the Schomburg Centre in Harlem, New York on Saturday with many of Ghana’s ace list stars winning awards across music, television, radio, sports and film.

The award aims to reward personalities who have excelled in entertainment across Ghana, the USA and Canada.