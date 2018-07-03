Eddy Eyison Set To Launch Album

Rev Eddy Eyison, a gospel musician, songwriter and producer, is set to launch his latest 11-track album titled 'Great Mercy' on December 9 at the Royalhouse Chapel in Accra.

According to the gospel musician, the album will officially be released on the Ghanaian music market on December 16, a week after the launch.

He added that the promotion of the album will start on August 30.

The album, he said, features Celestine Donko, Princess Nightingale from Nigeria, Sam Dupey and Nana Yaw Boakye.

Some of the inspirational songs on the album are 'Change My Life', 'Jesus Win Am Again', 'Time of Reward', 'Shine, Adey Call Am Again', among others.

As one of the greatest gospel musicians in Ghana today, Rev Eyison believes that the new album would shoot his image into the international gospel music arena and give him the needed recognition to evangelise the word of God through his songs.

Though he is optimistic about the success of the whole album, he is completely in love with the album's title track 'Change My Life', which he believes will make the most impact.

His management team has already recorded three music videos which will be released with the album.