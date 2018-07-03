Moesha Getting Married Soon?

Delectable Instagram socialite Moesha Budong who said that she will not date a broke man again has said that she will soon walk down the aisle in holy matrimony with the love of her life.

She disclosed in an interview she granted a local television station MyNewsGh.com monitored, that the man who is older than her is not Ghanaian though will not divulge how long both have been dating and where the would-be husband is based.

Moesha Budong who recently professed her preference for “Sugar Daddies” observed that broke guys cheated on her although she remained faithful to him.

“My first boyfriend was a man without cash and we were struggling together but he cheated on me severally and got my heart broken. After such experience, I vowed never to date a broke guy”. On when the wedding bells will ring, she said “very soon. He is not a Ghanaian, older than me and we communicate often. I like older men but I am not older less than 30-years. He is the love of my life”

She described the man as caring and a good person.