Liwin Blasts Critics Over Playing Elderly Role In A Movie

Quite a number of veteran actors and film enthusiats have over the years expressed disappointment in the incessant use of young actors to play roles meant for the elderly but Liwin asserts it is in order.

Known in real life as Kwadwo Nkansah, the actor who appears to have played such roles more than any other says it is an international practice and as such finds no fault with it.

“Even Jackie Chan is cast an old man” he said on Atinka TV’s Entertainment City, Saturday.

Liwin further stated that, “once you play the role well, there is nothing wrong with that. The challenge is when you’re unable to inteprete the role the best way you should.”

He told host, Oforiwa, that due to how keen he is about his profession, he has the finest makeup products which he gives to makeup artists on set.

“I bought them from US. It shows how serious I am. I won’t allow you make me up with substandard products or chalk. I don’t joke with my job” the comic actor said.

For critics of this practise, making up a younger actor to play an elderly roles is inappropriate as they argue that older actors possess certain physiological traits necessary for the execution of the role.