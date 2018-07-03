Comedian Augustin Dennis To Set Stage Of Fire With Thrilling Show In September

Ghanaian comedian Augustin Dennis has returned to Ghana after a sojourn in Europe.

He is back in Ghana to hold a one-hour comedy show dubbed ‘Banned’ at the Silverbird Cinemas on the September 15, 2018.

The comedian who hails from Takoradi, has promised to bring smiles to the faces of comedy patrons.

“I’ve been lucky to go to the places that comedy has taken me. But always, there is this part of me which gets an extra kick out of making Ghanaian audiences laugh. They are some of the best people to play for,” he said.

Augustin Dennis was allegedly 'banned' from plying his trade within the Ghanaian comedy space by comedian DKB, largely out of the competition he posed to him any time he mounted the stage.

Augustin, who studied in Malaysia developed his comedy act through the Comedy Club and other platforms.

He shared the stage with some notable comedians in America, Europe and Africa including Matt Price (UK) and Basket Mouth (Nigeria) who performed in Asia.

Even though there are not many comedy platforms in Ghana as compared to Malaysia and other Asian countries, Augustin Dennis took a bold decision to return to Ghana after about 3 years of comedy in Asia to help turn around the Comedy industry in his motherland.

He later left for Europe after facing opposition from some key comedy stakeholders until he recently returned to continue from where he left off.

Watch Augustin Dennis in the video below:

