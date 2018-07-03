Revealed: Shatta Wale And Shatta Michy Reunites?

Dancehall Artiste, Shatta Wale seems to have settled his scores with his baby mama and the two are back to talking terms.

In a video circulating on social media, the two were spotted together having the fun of their lives during the Republic Holiday.

Michy who has been away for some months now is seen romantically placed her hand around Shatta Wale having a feel of his body; something he seems to have missed these few months when they went their separate ways

Shatta Wale in the video is heard saying he never told any blogger he has separated with his woman saying “me ano tell any blogger that me and my woman stop, rydee we go chop wanna body”.

It would be recalled that the lovebirds and leaders of the SM Empire washed their dirty linen online after they accused each other of abuse.

They separated afterward and Michy in several post gave clues that she is not going back to Shatta Wale anymore.

Although the two have been spotted together, Michy has not updated her Instagram bio which reads “Mother. Singer. Humanitarian. LadyBoss Single & free from oppression”.

