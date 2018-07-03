My New Boyfriend Is Planning To Marry Me Soon -Moesha Reveals

Ghanas' self-professed mistress, Moesha Buodong, has given a clue on how her new boyfriend is 'dying' to marry her soon.

The actress in an interview with SVTV AFRICA, a social media company, satisfied the curiosity of Ghanaians and revealed that she would soon tie the knot with a foreigner, older than her.

Moesha who sounded very much in love with her fiancé was very confident her man would walk her down the aisle very soon.

"He is a man who loves me and loves God a reason why I'm so much in love with him," Moesha happily said to the presenter.

Although most Ghanaians see Moesha as a mistress to another woman's husband, Moesha stated that her fiancé is a single man who wants to make her his first wife.

Moesha further described the kind of qualities her man has and said she will give further details when the time is due.

"He is a good person, he is sweet, he's God-fearing and he loves children," she said.

Moesha Buduong has been criticised for her kind of lifestyle. She came under intense criticism at the beginning of the year for granting an interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour and saying Ghanaian women have to depend on married men to survive because of the economy.