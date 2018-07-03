Cecilia Marfo to Hold Hallelujah Tsooboi Praise on July 13th at the National Theater (Video)

cilia Marfo Worship Center in collaboration with Greene FM is set to bring to Ghanaians the 2018 edition of Hallelujah Tsooboi praise on 13th July 2018 at the National Theater.

The program which is targeted at gathering thousands of people to praise God for his glory and protection from the beginning of the year till date.

The theme for the 2018 Halleluyah praise is captured in Psalm 100:4 which says " Enter into his gates with thanksgiving, and into his courts with praise: be thankful unto him, and bless his name:

The organizers of the event told attractivemustapha.com that the event is free because they do not want people to be prevented from the holy encounter with the power of God because of financial constraints.

Last year the Renowned gospel musician who doubles as a Prophetess of God, Cecilia Marfo organized a similar concert at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi which got many Ghanaians talking following an incident involving Gospel musician Brother Sammy.

Last year's TsooBoi Praise was a great success as the award-winning artiste climaxed the event with a powerful deliverance session.

