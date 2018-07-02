Harvey Weinstein Faces Fresh Assault Charges

Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein is facing fresh sexual assault charges.

They involve a third woman in a case dating back to 2006, prosecutors say.

The film producer, aged 66, faces life in prison over the charges – one count of criminal sexual act and two of predatory sexual assault.

Mr Weinstein had already been charged with rape and other sexual crimes in May against two women. He pleaded not guilty to those charges.

Also, he has previously said via his lawyer that he has never had non-consensual sex.

The new charges are punishable by a minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum of life imprisonment.

“This indictment is the result of the extraordinary courage exhibited by the survivors who have come forward,” Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance said in a statement. “Our investigation continues.”

He faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted of either of the first offences relating to the first two women.

The identity of one of the women whose accusations prompted the charges has been confirmed by her lawyer.

Lucia Evans, a former actress, had already publicly accused Mr Weinstein of carrying out a sexual assault in 2004.

The former film producer has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 70 women, and led to the #MeToo movement, which has seen hundreds of women accusing high-profile men in business, government and entertainment of sexual abuse and harassment.

He faces additional investigations in Los Angeles, London, and by the US federal government.

Mr Weinstein is currently free on $1m (£751,000) bail. He has agreed to wear a GPS tracker and to surrender his passport.

