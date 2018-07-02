Ras Kimono Funeral Set On August 25

Late legendary Nigerian reggae artiste Ras Kimono will be buried on August 25, 2018.

The family of the late musician, who was known in real life as Augustine Okeleke Onwubuya, made this known in a statement.

The statement said: “We wish to inform the general public that the Burial Ceremony for late Ras Kimono has been slated for the 25th day of August 2018.”

The family of the ‘Under Pressure’ hit singer noted that “The program of the events leading to the funeral will be made available in due course.”

“We wish to thank everyone who has individually and collectively supported us during these trying times and we pray the Almighty God to guide and protect us all,” the statement concluded.

Ras Kimono passed away on June 10, 2018. He was 60.