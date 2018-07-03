Breast Cancer awareness pageant, Miss Pink launched (Video)

RAM Media Concepts, organizers of Miss Pink beauty pageant has officially launched the 5th edition of the pageant on 1st July, 2018 at Spintex, Accra.

Miss Pink is being organized in collabration with the Ministry of Health (MoH) intends to create awareness of the breast cancer disease amongst women.

Speaking at the press launch, the Chief Executive Officer of RAM media concept, Mr Augustine Mark

said the organization has realized that a lot of women go through health challenges but breast cancer is one of the most dangerous diseases that affect women and one cannot underestimate the value of the breast to both women and men.

“It's important for women to take care of their breast to maintain their health and to also ensure that they live longer not because of anything but to take care of themselves especially their breast”.

He lamented that most women do not know how to prevent breast cancer and when they get the disease they are oblivious of how to take care of it so they will use the winners of Miss Pink pageant to propagate the needful information and educate women on the causes, symptoms and treatment of the disease.

The technical director, Mr Maxwell Kobina Nyarko in a seperate interview with attractivemustapha.com also added that Miss Pink is an annual educational pageant and not just an ordinary contest where ladies go and showcase their beauty.

This year's Miss Pink Ghana beauty pageant is scheduled to take place in October at the National Theater and audition will be opening on 15th of July.

Attractivemustapha.com