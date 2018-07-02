19 year old Tina Brown to launch her first single this month

year Ghanaian Afrobeat musician Tina Brown is set to release her first single titled "Envy" produced by Trino of BKC Music.

The songstress who was signed onto Holiday Africa & Freshmoni Records not long ago says she is grateful to her management team for the maximum support they have given her.

Tina Brown well known for her unique way of singing and blending “Pidgin”, Yoruba and Ewe languages in her songs making her expecetional .

Speaking in an interview with Attractivemustapha.com, she said that music fans should expect ecstatic and mind blowing tunes from her camp.

She added that it has not been an easy journey for her as her dream is to always get a management team to push her to the peak so she will not disappoint her management.

Attractivemustapha.com