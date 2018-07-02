“Big Men” Chase Beauty Queens For Sex – Buari Nubu

Winner of Miss Ghana 2002, Miss Shaida Buari Nubi, has alleged that some “big men” demand to have an affair with winners of beauty queens before they sponsor their projects.

According to her, she came across lots of men who wanted to have an affair with her in exchange of sponsorship.

Speaking to Angel TV, Buari Nubu said she rejected all the advances from such wealthy men.

“I came across a lot of men who said if you want to get sponsored, let have an affair before I help you.

“The sex-for-favour phenomenon abounds. Till today, even within the oil and gas industry [where I work], it’s prevalent”.

“It all boils down to morality. Thankfully, I can beat my chest that I never allowed myself to be used by any man. No man slept with me in the name of Miss Ghana”.