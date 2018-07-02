E.L. Explains Why He Is Still Single

Hiplife bigshot, Elorm Adalah, known on stage as E.L, claims he is still single, blaming his lack of romance on his disinterest to step out more.

“It’s probably my fault. I don’t go out as I should, so I am trying to start doing that,” the 2016 Ghana Music Award Artiste of the Year said when he appeared on Monday's edition of the Super Morning Show (SMS) on Joy FM.

Hosted by Animwaa Anim Addo , the 'Koko' hit singer hinted at what he looks out for in a woman.

"Is it because you haven’t met the right person?" Animwaa asked him during the engaging interview on the Republic Day edition of the SMS.

"Exactly," he answered.

So what will his ultimate lover look like?

"Of course she has to be cute," E.L. chipped in.

"It’s not an appearance for me as much as a vibe; you know, a connection. You can meet someone who is not necessarily the most beautiful person in the world but you are attracted to that person’s mind. And even physically, there is something about that person which attracts you. I guess it is just conversation for me," he answered.

Watch more in the video below.

