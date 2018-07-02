Kwesé iflix Unviels Mobile Video Service

Joseph Hundah, President and CEO of Econet Media

Kwesé iflix, a joint venture of Econet Media, Africa's leading pan-regional media company and broadcast network and iflix, the leading entertainment service for emerging markets, announced the launch of its premier digital entertainment platform in Ghana.

The all new Kwesé iflix service offers users the ultimate entertainment experience, featuring Kwesé's extraordinary content offering, including live coverage of the world's most elite sporting competitions and 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia – and much more on Kwesé iflix's world-class platform with the best international, regional and local content programmes curated especially for African audiences to stream or download.

With thousands of programmes available, Kwesé iflix's vast library includes international first-run exclusive shows, award-winning TV series and blockbuster movies such as 'Hot Ones', 'Saints & Sinners', 'Riviera', 'Grand Prince', 'Broken', 'Britannia', 'Tin Star', 'Being Mary Jane' and children's programmes and lifestyle content.

The service also offers Ghanaian quality content they can watch for free, including short-form drama series, first episodes of TV shows and live broadcast of local free-to-air TV stations.

Announcing the launch of the service, Kwesé iflix CEO, Mayur Patel, said, “A marriage between Africa's leading media providers, Kwesé and iflix, the Kwesé iflix app offers customers the best in entertainment, anytime and anywhere. Created for the mobile generation, consumers now have unlimited access to all their favourite sports and shows in a way which suits their lifestyle – on-the-go and on their terms. We are excited to be working with our partners to deliver our content into the hands of even more Ghanaians.”

Customers can simply download the iflix App from the Google Play or Apple App stores to access a great library of sports and entertainment on the go.

iflix Co-Founder and Group CEO, Mark Britt, added, “This is a monumental milestone for iflix. Together with Econet Media, we have created a platform specifically for users in Africa that makes every match of the World Cup available to users across the country on any smart phone of their choice. Our Kwesé iflix service now offers users the largest library of the world's best entertainment, live and on demand, like never before.”

“We cannot ignore the growth of streaming services across the African continent, especially with the spike in mobile and internet penetration numbers. We do not only have to stay ahead of the trends but ensure we become the best provider of these services in the market. Kwesé iflix brings young people a combination of premium sports and entertainment content and we are excited to be at the forefront of this,” Joseph Hundah, President and CEO Econet Media, said.

Kwesé iflix customers can choose between a variety of flexible VIP passes to access the Kwesé iflix premium content, including 1-Day, 3-Day, 7-Day and 30-Day VIP passes.