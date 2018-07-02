modernghana logo

Wendy Shay Hangs Out With Sarkodie

Music diva, Wendy Shay has released a thrilling photograph hanging out with the rap king Sarkodie.

The music icon shared a snapshot chilling out with the “Adonai” hitmaker Sarkodie and fans can’t stop crushing on them.

The music personality took to her Instagram account to hint fans of possible collaboration with Sarkodie.

Her post read, “A remix won’t be bad yes or no? she wrote

