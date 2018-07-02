Getting Closer To God Has Changed My Life – Efia Odo

Actress and model, Efia Odo, has explained that she now has better understanding of life after given herself to Christ.

The actress who rose to fame when she shot a snapchat video with dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, making her dominate headlines.

The TV star took to her Instagram account to explain how getting closer to God has changed her life and given her much understanding between lust and love.

Her post read, imagine living in a dream, acquiring emotional stability that you thought never existed. I’m not here to rub my life in anyone’s face or to gain acceptance from anyone in fact I could care less of an outsider’s opinion on my life.

“One thing that most of you don’t know or fail to realize is that Love is a universal language. Love speaks volume, it gives you hope. Love heals unbearable pain. It gives you reassurance on life. Unconditional love is a feeling that words could never express. Growing up, I didn’t have it easy, especially when it came to love. I used to confuse love with lust.

“I thought the men that I gave genuine clean hearted love to loved me the same but it was just lust, one after the other. Imagine Until I found myself in God and understood myself and how the world really works. You see everything happens for a reason.

“Every pain you suffer, it’s for a reason; to strengthen you psychologically spiritually and emotionally. All I’m trying to say is my life has already been aligned by my creator, all I’m doing is following the path I’m destined for.

“Stop with all this hate and negative thinking. Be positive think positive be happy and be of love I’m the happiest woman in the world.

