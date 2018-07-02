Gospel Musician Hannah Aba Donkor Fronts Support For Maternity Homes

Hannah Aba Donkor, the new signee of the biggest gospel record label in Ghana, Media Excel Productions has disclosed her intentions to raise support for pregnant women and maternity homes in Ghana.

The UK-based senior nursing officer said she got heartbroken when she saw the bad conditions pregnant women endure in various hospitals in Ghana.

The sensational gospel musician said some women even give birth on bare floor and do not even have beds to sleep on in some hospitals. She described this situation as alarming and inhuman while adding that an urgent attention is needed.

The award-winning gospel artiste has charged the government, as a matter of urgency to come to the aid of pregnant women and focus much attention on various maternity homes in the country.

According to her, "it is pathetic to see these conditions existing in this part of the world."

"As a Ghanaian, my heart is broken that at this age, we are still at this level in our health care system. Something needs to be done urgently," she added.

She made this known in an interview with Odi Ahenkan of Okay 101.7 FM on the 'Ekwanso Dwoodwoo' drive time show on Friday, when she was hosted as part of her promotional musical tour in Ghana on the 'Boafo Ne Awurade' album.

"It's so sad how our health system has turned to today -- people go to the hospital and they can't even get beds for medication, people go to pharmacies and medicines sold to them are all expired and people are dying."

"This situation can never happen in any advanced country... and I'm waging a war to look for partners to help me adopt some hospital maternity blocks, as well as homes and give them support," she emphatically stated.

"I am a nurse and gospel musician; my calling urges me to help find solution to societal problems. I can't sing gospel music and see people dying. Who will buy and patronize my music and concerts, if this is their situation?," rhetorically added.

She also called on government to help find a lasting solution to this major drawback.

"Government must give an immediate attention to this problem because, this is alarming and very inhuman," she said.

